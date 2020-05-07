05/07 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett make WWE Money in the Bank predictions, The Revolt on Talk is Jericho, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rusev notes, Impact’s No. 1 contender tournament, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE Money in the Bank predictions, The Revolt on Talk is Jericho, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rusev notes, Impact’s No. 1 contender tournament, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more (84:09)…

Click here for the May 7 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

