The #SpeakingOut social media movement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The David Starr sexual misconduct allegations made by a former girlfriend led to an online movement that has resulted in numerous wrestlers and fans sharing stories of abuse at the hands of other wrestlers, promoters, etc. The stories fall under #SpeakingOut on social media and have drawn the support of many within the industry.

WWE issued a statement after a woman named Hannah claimed online that she was physically abused by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter,” reads the statement. Devlin has yet to comment on the matter.

Powell’s POV: The allegations against wrestlers, promoters, and at least one company executive range from sexual abuse, physical abuse, mental abuse, sexual contact with underage partners, etc. This will certainly be an ongoing story, particularly as companies and the accused parties respond to the allegations. In the meantime, I strongly encourage you to search #SpeakingOut and read the various allegations.