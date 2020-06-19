WWE issues statement regarding allegations made by a former co-worker regarding Matt Riddle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWN performer Candy Cartwright took to social media with allegations against Matt Riddle as part of the #SpeakingOut social media movement. “Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers,” Cartwright wrote. “During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to ‘hop on his dick.’

“When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said ‘what if I just made you?’ I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating. It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it’s also not ok to not listen when she says no.”

Riddle addressed the matter via Direct Message with @oldathers, who had interviewed Riddle previously for his “Tables, Athers And Chairs” YouTube page and publicly stated that he was going to delete the interview due to Cartwright’s allegations. In the direct messages published by @oldathers, Riddle claims he’s had issues with Cartwright: “She has been harassing me for years. I’ve had to change my number 3 times and I almost got a retraining order against her, but I didn’t wanna ruin her career… My lawyer and WWE are already in motion to press charges for defamation and cyber stalking/bullying. But believe who you want bro why listen to logic or facts.”

Sean Radican of PWTorch.com reached out to WWE for comment on the matter. “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter,” reads the statement.

Powell’s POV: This is the same statement that WWE issued when asked about physical abuse allegations made by a woman online against Jordan Devlin. There are countless stories of misconduct by wrestlers, promoters, and a company executive via the #SpeakingOut online movement. I continue to encourage everyone to read the allegations using that hashtag. In this case, the accuser issued her statement, Riddle commented via DM (even if he didn’t intend for his comments to be shared publicly), and WWE issued a statement on the matter. It should be noted that Riddle has not issued an actual public statement on the matter as of this update.

Update: Cartwright posted released the following tweet regarding the matter on Friday.