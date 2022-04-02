WrestleMania 38 Saturday, NXT Stand & Deliver, NJPW Strong, various WrestleMania weekend events, Jack Evans, Scorpio Sky, Madman Fulton, Chris Kanyon, Hard Boiled Haggerty

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Welcome to our only Saturday edition of Dot Net Daily of 2022. It’s an emotional moment for us all.

-The first night of WrestleMania 38 will be held tonight in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium and will stream on Peacock. Tonight’s event includes Steve Austin on the KO Show, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Seth Rollins facing an opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing. Join me for my live review beginning with the two-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review hosted by Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I both tonight and tomorrow night.

-NXT Stand & Deliver will be held today in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. The show is headlined by Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with the Kickoff Show at 11CT/noonET, and the main card at noonCT/1ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review afterward.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings. Both may be delayed this week due to the craziness of the weekend.

-We are looking reports from all of the WrestleMania weekend events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Other notable events today include Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 4, USA vs. The World 2022, Mission Pro Wrestling: Bangerz Only, Unsanctioned Pro: Mulligan, Black Label Pro: Norm, . Each of these events is available for streaming via FITE TV.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jack Evans (Jack Miller) is 40.

-Scorpio Sky (Schuyler Andrews) is 39.

-Madman Fulton (Jacob Southwick) is 33.

-Chris Kanyon (Chris Klucsarits) took his own life at age 40 on April 2, 2010.

-The late Hard Boiled Haggerty (Don Stansauk) was born on April 2, 1925. He died at age 78 on January 27, 2004