NJPW Strong preview: NJPW Strong Openweight Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Clark Connors for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

-Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Jonah and Shane Haste.

-Rocky Romero and Wheeler Yuta vs. JR Kratos and Black Tiger.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.