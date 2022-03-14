WWE Raw in Jacksonville (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Bryan Clark, Beulah McGillicutty, Santino Marella, Shotzi, Matt Jackson, James Maritato, Nidia, Kenta, Erick Stevens, Anarquia, Arnold Skaaland, Mae Young

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Veterans Memorial Arena. AEW Country? Cody Rhodes? Hmm. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bryan Clark is 58 today. He also worked as Wrath and Adam Bomb.

-Beulah McGillicutty (Trisa Laughlin) is 53 today.

-Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) is 48 today.

-Shotzi (Ashley Urbanski) is 30 today.

-Matt Jackson (Matthew Massie) of the Young Bucks turned 37 on Sunday.

-The late Arnold Skaaland died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.

-James Maritato, who worked as Nunzio and Little Guido, turned 50 on Saturday.

-Nidia Guenard turned 43 on Saturday.

-Kenta (Kenta Kobayashi) turned 41 on Saturday.

-Anarquia (Matt Barela) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Erick Stevens turned 40 on Saturday.

-The late Johnnie Mae Young was born on March 12, 1923. She died at age 90 on January 14, 2014.