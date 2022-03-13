Pro wrestling legend Scott Hall on life support

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend Scott Hall, 63, is on life support in Marietta, Georgia. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that Hall suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night. Hall is suffering from complications from a hip replacement surgery that led to a blood clot breaking loose.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, we wish Hall the very best along with his family and friends. Here’s hoping that this story has a happy ending.