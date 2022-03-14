NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

-Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta.

-Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton.

-The NXT 2.0 debut of A-Kid.

Powell’s POV: A-Kid’s opponent was not announced, but there was a backstage segment on last week’s show that seemed to establish that Kushida will face him at some point. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.