WWE Night of Champions poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions premium live event received a majority B grade from 45 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 40 percent.

-51 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles to become the World Heavyweight Champion finished second with 23 percent of the vote. The Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes match finished third with 14 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B+ grades. Only seven percent of our voters gave the show a below average grade. I agree with the readers when it comes to the best match honors. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.