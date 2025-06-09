WWE Smackdown rating for the Money in the Bank go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.424 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.383 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.34 rating. One year earlier, the June 7, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.207 million viewers and a 0.61 rating for the King and Queen of the Ring go-home show.