WWE Raw preview: World Heavyweight Championship match set for tonight’s Money in the Bank fallout show

June 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

-WWE Champion John Cena appears

-Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins appears

-Nikki Bella appears

-The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments begin

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at PHX Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

