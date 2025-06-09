WWE Raw preview: World Heavyweight Championship match set for tonight’s Money in the Bank fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

-WWE Champion John Cena appears

-Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins appears

-Nikki Bella appears

-The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments begin

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at PHX Arena.