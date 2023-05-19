05/19 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa go face-to-face with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Usos, Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Pretty Deadly, Asuka vs. Zelina Vega, The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow with guest AJ Styles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa go face-to-face with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Usos, Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Pretty Deadly, Asuka vs. Zelina Vega, The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow with guest AJ Styles, and more (22:25)…

Click here to stream or download the May 19 WWE Smackdown audio review.

