GCW “Cage of Survival 4” results (6/8): Vetter’s review of Miedo Extremo vs. Ciclope in a Cage of Survival match, Joey Janela vs. Atticus Cogar in a dog collar match, Masha Slamovich vs. KJ Orso for the JCW Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Cage of Survival 4”

June 8, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at The Showboat

The lighting was good, and the attendance was maybe 400. Dave Prazak and Veda Scott provided commentary.

* The show opened with highlights of Saturday’s “Tournament of Survival,” a deathmatch event won by Ultraviolent: Champion Matt Tremont.

1. Slade vs. Bear Bronson in a deathmatch. Light tubes were already in the ring as we got started. I’m not a fan of deathmatches, but I’m watching this Monday morning, and I’ve read a lot of praise for Bronson’s first-ever deathmatch. I always say that bald Slade looks like every dangerous inmate in every prison movie you’ve ever seen. He immediately slammed Bear through light tubes in one corner, then the opposite corner; we’re one minute in, and Bear’s back was already bloody. Slade shoved a gusset plate into Bronson’s forehead; why do these guys do this to themselves?

Bronson powerbombed Slade onto a board in the corner for a nearfall at 5:00, and they traded forearm strikes on the mat. Slade hit a back suplex; Bronson hit a T-Bone Suplex. They hit double clotheslines and this crowd was going NUTS for the action. They brawled to the floor, where Slade pushed some type of cart with light tubes onto Bronson at 7:30 and the tubes exploded. Tables were set up on the floor. One of the ringside cameras has blood spatter on the lens.

They fought up onto a scaffolding. Bronson picked up Slade and hit a sideslam about 15 feet down through two tables on the floor at 11:00. (That landing was about as safe as these two could make it.) Bronson eventually pushed Slade into the ring, but only got a nearfall. Slade got a box of light tubes and whacked Bronson over the head with them. He hit a chokeslam for the pin. That was violent, but this bloodthirsty crowd absolutely loved it.

Slade defeated Bear Bronson at 14:40.

* Video packages aired while the ring was cleaned.

2. Charles Mason vs. Jamie Lynn Senegal. Mason won the HOG Title from Mike Santana about 20 hours earlier. Transgender athlete Senegal smoked a cigarette on the way to the ring. Senegal appears to be taller and a bit bigger. Mason hit a rolling Death Valley Driver just seconds into the match. The mat was blood-stained red already. He tied Senegal in the Tree of Woe and ripped off Senegal’s shirt, and they fought on the floor. In the ring, Senegal hit a Gory Bomb for a nearfall at 4:00. They kissed, and that popped the crowd; Mason hit a clothesline and a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. That wrapped up suddenly.

Charles Mason defeated Jamie Lynn Senegal at 4:27.

* Mason continued to beat down Senegal until Effy ran in and made the save and fought off Mason. Effy got on the mic and challenged Mason to a match at the July 19th show.

* Footage aired of Fuego Del Sol turning on his longtime best friend Sam Stackhouse. Fuego has removed his mask and renamed himself KJ Orso.

3. Terry Yaki, Jay Lucas, and Jeffrey John vs. Charlie Tiger, Alec Price, and Jordan Oliver. Tiger’s gut is bigger every time I see him. Price and Oliver are the GCW tag champs, but of course, the belts aren’t on the line in a six-man tag. Yaki’s team attacked, and we’re underway. Tiger hit a T-Bone Suplex on Jeffrey John. John hit a snap suplex on Tiger. Price and Oliver tagged in at 2:00 and fought Lucas and Yaki, who are a regular tag team in the Deep South. Yaki and Lucas hit stereo top-rope missile dropkicks on Price and Oliver.

Price kicked Lucas in the face. Yaki went for a Pele Kick, but Price punched him in the face. Alec hit an enzuigiri. Oliver hit a second-rope superplex on Lucas at 5:30, and they traded rollups. Price hit a top-rope Cave-In stomp to the collarbone, then his springboard Blockbuster on John, then a dive over the top rope to the floor. Oliver hit the Acid Bomb faceplant on Lucas for the pin. Great non-stop action, but I’m surprised the tag champs won here; I presumed Lucas or Yaki was going to pin Price or Oliver to earn a tag title shot. This was my kind of match.

Charlie Tiger, Alec Price, and Jordan Oliver defeated Terry Yaki, Jay Lucas, and Jeffrey John at 6:29.

* We saw footage of KJ Orso boasting about his heel turn.

4. Masha Slamovich vs. KJ Orso for the JCW World Title. Masha presumably wrestled at the TNA taping on Saturday. We have a different mat now from “The Collective” Mania-week events; I don’t know if they had changed it before the last match or not, but it’s nice to see the blood-stained mat is gone. She hit a twisting dive through the ropes at 1:00. She sat him in open seats in the front row and chopped him. In the ring, KJ tied her in the ropes and choked her, and he took control. He put her on his shoulders and flipped her to the mat for a nearfall at 3:30.

Orso hit a neckbreaker over his knee, and Masha rolled to the floor to escape. In the ring, they traded blows, she hit a flying knee, and they were both down at 5:30. He blocked a sunset flip, sat down and grabbed the ropes for a pin attempt, but ref Scarlette Donovan saw it. Masha nailed an Air Raid Crash into the corner for a nearfall at 7:30. Orso hit a pumphandle back suplex for a nearfall. She jumped on his back and applied a sleeper. She hit a running Facewash kick in the corner.

Orso flipped her from the corner to the mat. She hit a second-rope Death Valley Driver and a running knee for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Orso tied Masha up on the mat. Orso put her head in a chair and was going to ‘Pillmanize’ it, but suddenly Sam Stackhouses walked to ringside and glared at Orso. The distraction allowed Masha to grab Orso, hit the White Knight Driver (piledriver) onto a folded chair, and score the pin.

Masha Slamovich defeated KJ Orso to retain the JCW Title at 13:05.

* Sam got in the ring and teased hitting KJ with a chair, but stopped himself. KJ hit some forearm strikes. Sam hit a Rikishi Driver-style piledriver.

5. Dr. Redacted and Daiju Wakamatsu vs. Mr. Danger and Lil Sicko in a deathmatch. More weapons have been set up in the ring. I haven’t seen Daiju, who is young and has mostly blond hair. Lil Sicko is slender and looks like a clown with his white face paint. I’m going to pass on this one. Dr. Redacted & Daiju hit a team Stomp move to pin Lil Sicko.

Dr. Redacted and Daiju Wakamatsu vs. Mr. Danger and Lil Sicko at 11:02.

6. Joey Janela vs. Atticus Cogar in a dog collar match. Atticus came out first, dressed up as Janela, with a long, velvet-purple wig. They jawed at each other from across the ring, and Joey pulled on the chain to bring Atticus to him, and they traded punches. They fought to the floor, and Janela whipped Cogar into rows of chairs, and they traded punches in front of the fans. Atticus grabbed some cooking skewers and jabbed them into Joey’s head at 4:30. He wrapped the chain around his fist and punched Joey.

They got into the ring, and Atticus tossed a door at Joey in the corner. Joey hit a Michinoku Driver at 7:00, and he was fired up. Joey now wrapped the chain around his fist and punched Cogar. Atticus was heavily bleeding from his forehead. Two masked guys jumped in the ring and attacked Joey! It’s Otis Cogar and Christian Napier. The crowd chanted “F— Ohio!” at the heels. Atticus hit an Air Raid Crash across an open chair for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Joey hit a top-rope crossbody block onto the three heels on the floor.

In the ring, Joey caught Atticus coming off the ropes, ran across the ring, and hit a rolling Death Valley Driver into a door in the corner at 12:00. Otis and Christian hopped back in and attacked Janela. A barbed-wire board was pushed into the ring. The heels each put a chain around their neck and all three were now connected to Joey. They jumped on him and beat him down. Joey tried fighting each of them off, but they ganged up on him. Otis charged but crashed through a door in the corner. (This match has crossed into being ridiculous in how long Joey has fought off three guys.)

Atticus and Joey got to their feet and traded punches at 17:30, with both of them wrapping their fists in the chain. Atticus jabbed cooking skewers into the forehead, hit a snapmare driver, and got a believable nearfall. Joey suplexed Atticus off the apron, with them both crashing through two boards set up on the floor at 19:30. They got into the ring, and Joey whipped him with a chain. Joey got a nearfall, but Christian Napier pulled the ref from the ring at 22:00. It allowed Napier to hit his snapmare driver onto the chain. Atticus hit another one and got the pin. An acquired taste; this one wasn’t for me, but I’ll add it went over huge with this live audience.

Atticus Cogar defeated Joey Janela at 22:41.

* The Cogar family placed Janela on a wooden cross that felt uncomfortable to me, crossing a line with religion that I just didn’t like.

* A video package aired of GCW guys battling the Juggalo wrestlers. There was a lot of footage from non-GCW shows I hadn’t seen before. (Point being, a lot of this feud has NOT played out on GCW TV. I’ve caught nearly every GCW show this year, and this feud has barely been on their shows.)

7. “Team GCW” Effy, Matt Tremont, Jimmy Lloyd, and John Wayne Murdoch vs. “Team JCW” Yabo the Clown, Ruffo the Clown, 2 Tuff Tony, and Mickie James. I opted not to watch this one. I hate the clowns, and I hate that 2 Tuff Tony routinely pours alcohol on his fist to set it on fire.

“Team GCW” Effy, Matt Tremont, Jimmy Lloyd, and John Wayne Murdoch vs. “Team JCW” Yabo the Clown, Ruffo the Clown, 2 Tuff Tony, and Mickie James went to a no contest at 24:37.

* A long break to set up the cage. Lots of weapons were placed in the cage, including light tubes attached to the chain links of the cage.

8. Miedo Extremo vs. Ciclope in a Cage of Survival match. These two long-time teammates have feuded this year. Ciclope shoved a gusset plate into Miedo’s forehead in the first minute. This match was a bunch of whacking each other over the head with light tubes. They fought up onto a scaffolding that was even with the top of the cage. Miedo powerbombed Ciclope through a double-decker door bridge that had light tubes on it. Miedo powerbombed Ciclope onto the glass, but Ciclope got up. Miedo finally hit a sit-out piledriver for the pin.

Miedo Extremo defeated Ciclope in a Cage of Survival match at 18:38.

Final Thoughts: I watched the WWE ID show on Sunday night, rather than this one — that action is just more to my preference. This was the hardcore show that fans of this style love. I tuned in for Masha-KJ Orso, and the six-man tag. Your enjoyment of this show is entirely based on how much you like death matches, blood, light tubes, etc.

I’ve always been hit-or-miss on Janela’s matches, and for me, this was a miss. It went too long, it was too violent, and Joey lasted far too long in a three-on-one beatdown; it went so long I was going to make a Super-Shane-O-Mac reference. I have zero interest in Cogar or his family. So, his segments since he returned have not worked for me. Again, I acknowledge that the live crowd liked this match a lot.