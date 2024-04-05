WWE Smackdown, WWE Hall of Fame, ROH Supercard of Honor, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, WrestleMania weekend independent events, Charlotte Flair, Sika, Dallas Page, Steve Rickard

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-I’ll be back tomorrow with the only Saturday edition of Dot Net Weekly of 2024.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The show features the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and features the final push for WrestleMania XL. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The class includes Paul Heyman, Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda, Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, Thunderbolt Patterson, and Lia Maivia. The event will stream live on Peacock immediately following Smackdown.

-ROH Supercard of Honor will be held tonight in Philadelphia at The Liacouras Center. The event features Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH Championship and Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the ROH Women’s Championship. The event will stream live via HonorClub.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Saturday in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

WrestleMania Weekend Events

-Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling will be held this morning at 10CT/11ET in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The event includes Miyu Yamashita and Maki Itoh vs. Miu Watanabe and Rika Tatsumi and is available via TrillerTV+.

-Battleground Championship Wrestling’s “Born To Die” will be held today at 12CT/1ET in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena. The event includes Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado for the BCW Championship, PCO vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Matt Riddle, and will be available for streaming via TitleMatchNetwork.com.

-Progress Wrestling’s Chapter 165 will be held today at 2CT/3ET in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The event includes Rhio vs. Lana Austin for the Progress Women’s Title and is available via TrillerTV+.

-Wrestling Revolver and House of Glory are running today at 2CT/3ET in Philadelphia at Trinity Center for Urban Life. The show includes Mustafa Ali vs. Amazing Red, Santana vs. Alex Shelley for the HOG Championship, and Mike Bailey vs. Masha Slamovich.

-GCW’s “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8” will be held tonight at 6CT/7ET in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The event includes Masato Tanaka and Minoru Suzuki vs. Rina Yamashita and Masha Slamovich and is available via TrillerTV+.

-Battleground Championship Wrestling’s “A Tribute To The Extreme 2” will be held tonight at 6:30CT/7:30ET in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena. The event includes Tajiri vs. Super Crazy, 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Juventud Guerrera, Shane Douglas vs. CW Anderson, Team 3D vs. Atsushi Onita and a mystery partner, and will be available for streaming via TitleMatchNetwork.com.

-GCW’s “For The Culture” will be held tonight at 10:59CT/11:59ET in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers. The event includes Billy Dixon vs. Darius Carter with Darius Lockhart as special referee, Man Like Dereiss vs. Sonny Kiss, and 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Jah-C and is available via TrillerTV+.

-Credit to Voicesofwrestling.com’s list of weekend events for some of the shows listed above.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sika (Leati Anoaʻi) is 79.

-Dallas Page (Page Falkinburg) is 68.

-Charlotte Flair (Ashley Fliehr) is 38.

-New Zealand wrestler, trainer, and promoter Steve Rickard (Sydney “Merv” Batt) died on April 5, 2015 at age 85.