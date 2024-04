IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released the WrestleMania XL set reveal on Thursday night. The video was hosted by Jackie Redmond and Kayla Braxton and featured stunts performed by The Ninja Kidz. Check out the brief video below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: While I’m not as blown away by the WrestleMania XL set as I have been with some of the past WrestleMania sets, it’s still impressive.