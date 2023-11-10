John Cena undergoes surgery

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena took to social media to thank his medical team after undergoing surgery on one of his arms. Cena added that he will return for another surgery on his other arm.

Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 10, 2023

Powell’s POV: Cena didn’t offer any specifics regarding the nature of the surgery. Nevertheless, the surgery seems to increase the likelihood that his loss to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel was his last match of his latest WWE run.