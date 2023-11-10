What's happening...

John Cena undergoes surgery

November 10, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena took to social media to thank his medical team after undergoing surgery on one of his arms. Cena added that he will return for another surgery on his other arm.

Powell’s POV: Cena didn’t offer any specifics regarding the nature of the surgery. Nevertheless, the surgery seems to increase the likelihood that his loss to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel was his last match of his latest WWE run.

