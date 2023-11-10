WWE raising a giant American flag for Veteran’s Day

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday.

STAMFORD, Conn., November 10, 2023 – WWE® today announced that, in honor of Veterans Day and on behalf of all Americans, the company will raise one of the largest American flags in the country atop the new WWE headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

The flag, which measures a massive 3,040 square feet at 76 feet wide and 40 feet tall, will fly as a beacon of patriotism – inspired by and in honor of all of our veterans, especially those troops killed in action.

WWE has a multi-decade commitment to the U.S. Armed Forces, which includes visiting nearly 400 military installations throughout the world, entertaining U.S. soldiers through Tribute to the Troops annual holiday specials, offering all U.S. military personnel free tickets to WWE live events, and partnering with military organizations, such as Hire Heroes USA and the National Medal of Freedom Museum to make an impact in the community.

Then. Now. Forever. Together.

Powell’s POV: My heartfelt thanks goes out to our veterans today and every day.