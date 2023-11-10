AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s live TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live from Oakland, California at Oakland Arena. Saturday’s AEW Collision will also be taped tonight and we are looking for reports or basic results. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s Rampage reviews are available on delay rather than live.