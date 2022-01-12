Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Best Babyface January 12, 2022 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Best Babyface Bianca Belair “Hangman” Adam Page Big E Darby Allin Bryan Danielson/Daniel Bryan Josh Alexander CM Punk Edge Brock Lesnar Jon Moxley Drew McIntyre Alex Hammerstone Jungle Boy John Cena Chris Jericho Jonathan Gresham Ruby Soho Eddie Kingston Ilja Dragunov Orange Cassidy Randy Orton Thunder Rosa Trevor Murdoch Eddie Edwards Sting Riddle Tommaso Ciampa Cody Rhodes Hiroshi Tanahashi Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsaewimpact wrestlingmlwnjpwnjpw strongnxtnxt ukrohwwe
