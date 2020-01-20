WWE Worlds Collide lineup: The card for Saturday’s NXT vs. NXT UK network special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Worlds Collide event that will be held on Saturday in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center.

-“Undisputed Era” Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “Imperium” Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel in an eight-man tag match.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov.

-Angel Garva vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. two wrestlers TBA in a four-way match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano vs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

Powell’s POV: Do not make the mistake of sleeping on this event even if you don’t follow NXT UK closely. This is an NXT Takeover worthy lineup with some potential weekend stealing matches. The final two spots in the NXT Cruiserweight Title match will feature the winners of the Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero, and Travis Banks vs. Brian Kendrick matches that will air on Thursday’s NXT UK show on WWE Network. Join us for live coverage of WWE Worlds Collide on Saturday night at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will also hear an audio review of this event.



