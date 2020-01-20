NJPW The New Beginning Osaka and the U.S. tour available on FITE.TV

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

FITE.TV announced that it will carry New Japan Pro Wrestling’s The New Beginning Osaka and U.S. tour events. The New Beginning Osaka event streams February 9 and includes Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenta, Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryu Lee.

The U.S. tour dates are Friday in Tampa, Florida at St. Petersburg Coliseum, Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee at War Memorial Auditorium, January 27 in Durham, North Carolina at Durham Armory, January 30 in Miami, Florida at Charles F. Dodge City Center, and February 1 in Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports from each of the U.S. dates. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



