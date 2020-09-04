ROH Notes: Pure Title Tournament entrants, alternates, and judges, this weekend’s ROH Wrestling TV show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-The entrants for the ROH Pure Title Tournament are PJ Black, Dalton Castle, Delirious, Jonathan Gresham, Kenny King, Jay Lethal, Silas Young, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Matt Sydal, Tony Deppen, Rust Taylor, Fred Yehi, and Wheeler Yuta.

-The Pure Title Tournament alternates are Dak Draper and Brian Johnson.

-The judges will be Gary Juster, Sumie Sakai, and Will Ferrara.

-Silas Young will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show focuses on Beer City Bruiser and Brian “Brawler” Milonas.

Powell's POV: The blog also includes notes on Pure Title tournament entrants on Reddit, the "ROH All-Time Draft of Honor" on YouTube tomorrow night, the latest Fresh 50 Friday matches added to HonorClub, and more.



