WWE performer Lana announces that her parents tested positive for COVID-19, mother in ICU

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE performer Lana (CJ Perry) announced Wednesday that her mother tested positive for COVID-19 and was in an intensive care unit. She noted that her mother is asthmatic. Lana followed up by announcing today that her father also tested positive for the virus.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Lana the very best along with wishes for speedy recoveries for both of her parents. I also encourage you all to wear masks when in public.

My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers ❤️ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020

My dad tested positive for covid. Please keep my family in your prayers — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020