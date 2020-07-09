What's happening...

Linda McMahon’s mother died last week

July 9, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Evelyn Edwards, the mother of Linda McMahon, died last week at age 93. Stephanie McMahon announced the news via social media (see below).

Powell’s POV: My condolences to the family and friends of Edwards.


