Linda McMahon’s mother died last week

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Evelyn Edwards, the mother of Linda McMahon, died last week at age 93. Stephanie McMahon announced the news via social media (see below).

Powell’s POV: My condolences to the family and friends of Edwards.

Last week my 93 yr old grandmother passed peacefully, surrounded by people who love her. One of the last things she said to me was, “Let there be love”. Love is what heals us all. To anyone who is hurting or struggling, I send my love to you. #RIPMima Thank you for everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BJ58ISdmTF — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 9, 2020



