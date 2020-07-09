The Miz hosted “Cannonball” premieres tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The “Cannonball” gameshow hosted by Mike “The Miz” Mizannin premieres tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. The show is billed by the network as “the wettest, wildest water competition ever.” Check out the trailer below or via the USA Network YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: We’re still a couple weeks away from Major League Baseball returning. So while “Cannonball” doesn’t qualify as live sports programming, it may help fill the temporary void.



