NXT TV preview: A pair of matches set for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes.

Powell's POV: NXT TV is scheduled to be taped on Wednesday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.



