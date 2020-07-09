AEW Dynamite preview: The Fight For The Fallen themed edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW Championship.

-Cody’s vs. Sonny Kiss for the TNT Championship.

-FTR vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.

-Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt.

Powell’s POV: This event carries the Fight For The Fallen theme. AEW Dynamite will be live in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on Wednesday. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.

Thank you @IAmJericho & @orangecassidy for a great main event! Next week we have a huge show on #AEWDynamite at Fight For The Fallen:

– #AEW World Title: @JonMoxley v. #FTW Champ Brian Cage

-TNT Title: @CodyRhodes v. @SonnyKissXO

-The Elite v. Jurassic Express

-FTR v. Lucha Bros pic.twitter.com/dS3oMnIbed — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020



