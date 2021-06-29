AEW Dark preview: The early lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Marko Stunt.

-The Blade vs. Sonny Kiss.

-JD Drake vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Julia Hart.

-Baron Black vs. Wardlow.

-Chad Lennex vs. Zachariah vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solow.

-Hyan vs. Abadon.

-JDX vs. Shawn Dean.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr has the night off. His AEW Dark reviews will resume next week.