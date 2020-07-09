Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, WWE Raw poll results, Kevin Nash, Shelton Benjamin, Marc Mero, PN News, Tom Brandi, Andrew Everett

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote of 29 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Nash is 61.

-Marc Mero is 60.

-Tom Brandi, who worked as Salvatore Sincere, is 54.

-PN News (Paul Neu) is 54.

-Shelton Benjamin is 45.

-Andrew Everett (Andrew Wenkel) is 28.



