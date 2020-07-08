07/08 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Fyter Fest night two featuring Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag Titles, FTR and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade 

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest night two featuring Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag Titles, FTR and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade, and more (28:08)…

Click here for the July 8 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

