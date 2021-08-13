WWE 205 Live preview: Two singles matches set for tonight’s show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.
-Joe Gacy vs. Josh Briggs.
-Grayson Waller vs. Ikemen Jiro.
Powell’s POV: The spoilers are available via the main page. 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members.
Be the first to comment