NJPW Strong preview: Tag main event and two singles matches to stream on tonight’s New Japan World show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Lio Rush and Karl Fredericks vs. Tom Lawlor and Danny Limelight.

-Fred Yehi vs. Hikuleo.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Barrett Brown.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available over the weekend now that he is writing the AEW Rampage live reviews.