What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Tag main event and two singles matches to stream on tonight’s New Japan World show

August 13, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Lio Rush and Karl Fredericks vs. Tom Lawlor and Danny Limelight.

-Fred Yehi vs. Hikuleo.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Barrett Brown.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available over the weekend now that he is writing the AEW Rampage live reviews.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.