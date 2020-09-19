NJPW G1 Climax tournament night two lineup featuring B-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Sunday morning’s NJPW G1 Climax tournament event in Osaka, Japan at Edion Arena.

-Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd.

-Juice Robinson vs. Yoshi-Hashi in a B-Block tournament match.

-Toru Yano vs. Sanada in a B-Block tournament match.

-Hirooki Goto vs. Kenta in a B-Block tournament match.

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Evil in a B-Block tournament match.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito in a B-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The first G1 show took place early Saturday morning. Night two will stream early Sunday morning at 12CT/1ET. The tournament will continue on Wednesday and Thursday in Hokkaido, Japan at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center. The tournament shows will stream live on the New Japan World streaming service with Japanese commentary. It’s unclear when the English commentary feed will be available.