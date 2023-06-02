06/02 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Rocky Romero for the NJPW TV Title, Athena vs. Kiera Hogan for the ROH Women’s Title, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Alex Coughlin for the ROH Pure Title, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo, Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews ROH on HonorClub: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Rocky Romero for the NJPW TV Title, Athena vs. Kiera Hogan for the ROH Women’s Title, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Alex Coughlin for the ROH Pure Title, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo, Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack, and more (16:53)…

Click here for the June 2 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

