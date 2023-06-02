What's happening...

WWE star Braun Strowman recovering from major neck surgery

June 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Braun Strowman revealed via Instagram that he underwent neck fusion surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama. He wrote that he underwent level one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. Strowman added that it will take time to heal, but he vowed to return to the ring.

Powell’s POV: Strowman included video footage taken before, during, and after the procedure. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.

 

A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99)

