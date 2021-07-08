WWE Raw viewership for the penultimate ThunderDome edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.472 million viewers, according to PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from the 1.570 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: We don’t have viewership numbers for the first two hours, but the final hour of the show averaged 1.373 million viewers. Raw delivered a .41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .49 rating. The July 6, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.687 million viewers.