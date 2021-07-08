What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership for the penultimate ThunderDome edition

July 8, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.472 million viewers, according to PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from the 1.570 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: We don’t have viewership numbers for the first two hours, but the final hour of the show averaged 1.373 million viewers. Raw delivered a .41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .49 rating. The July 6, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.687 million viewers.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.