NXT TV viewership for the Great American Bash

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 654,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 636,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s number was basically the same as the 665,000 viewership count from two weeks ago. Tuesday’s NXT ran opposite the first game of the NBA Finals, which delivered 8.56 million viewers for ABC. NXT will avoid the NBA Finals next week with Game Four scheduled Wednesday opposite AEW Dynamite. If the best of seven series is still going, Game Six is scheduled to run opposite NXT again on Tuesday, July 20.