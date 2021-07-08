AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night One

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s “Fyter Fest Night One” edition of AEW Dynamite television show.
-Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson for the IWGP U.S. Championship.
-Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin in a coffin match.
-Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship.
-Matt Hardy vs. Christian.
-Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki.
-Hangman Page promo.
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be held in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center.
