AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night One

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s “Fyter Fest Night One” edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson for the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin in a coffin match.

-Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship.

-Matt Hardy vs. Christian.

-Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki.

-Hangman Page promo.

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be held in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center.