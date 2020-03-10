AEW announces it will move forward with events despite coronavirus concerns

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following statement on their website regarding their intention of moving forward despite the coronavirus.

All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled. Of course, the safety and well-being of AEW fans, partners and talent is always our top priority, so we will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management. AEW will update ticket purchasers if there are any changes to the event schedule, and we encourage everyone in the AEW family to be good to themselves – and each other – by taking preventative actions as recommended by the CDC and WHO.

Powell’s POV: No major pro wrestling events have been cancelled in the United States due to the outbreak thus far, though there is always a chance of the government stepping in. New Japan Pro Wrestling cancelled events from March 1-21 per the recommendation of a Japanese government task force. ROH continues to advertise NJPW talent for the ROH Supercard of Honor and the War of the Worlds tours.



