AEW Dynamite preview: EVP title vs. No. 1 contender status match, AEW Women’s Championship match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega in a match for Swerve’s number one contender status vs. Omega’s EVP title

-Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW World Champion MJF appears

-Darby Allin vs. Rush

-Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong vs. David Finlay and Clark Connors

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from St. Paul, Minnesota, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).