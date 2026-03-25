NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The updated card for NXT’s premier event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on Saturday, April 4, in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory at the District.

-Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo in a four-way for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne defends the NXT Women’s Championship

-Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against the winners of a tournament

-Myles Borne vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship

-Rapper Sexyy Red appears

Powell’s POV: Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against thew winner of the Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey match that will be held on Tuesday’s NXT television show. Birthright will face Bravo and Rayo on Tuesday in the finals of the tournament for the shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles. The NXT Championship match was announced by Robert Stone during the final minute of Tuesday’s NXT television show. NXT’s run on Peacock has concluded. Stand & Deliver will stream free on YouTube (and internationally on Netflix). We will have live coverage for everyone, along with a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).