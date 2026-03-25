Action Wrestling “Madras Madness” results: Vetter’s review of Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. The Skulk for the Action Tag Team Titles, Darian Bengston vs. Jameson Shook for the Action Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “Madras Madness”

March 20, 2026, in Newman, Georgia, at Madras Middle School

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

Newman is located about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta. This event was held in the school gym, with the bleachers fairly full. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The crowd was 300, with a high percentage of children. Carmen Michael, Rob Weathers, and the injured Jaden Newman provided commentary. The hard camera feels a bit out of focus, not bad, but it’s noticeable. This is just a five-match show! Everyone here is a regular.

1. Brooke Havok vs. Kasey Owens in an intergender match. I’ve described Kasey as a perfect mix of GCW stars Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd, and of course, he has a significant height and weight advantage over her. They tied up, and she worked his left leg. Brooke hit a satellite headscissors takedown at 1:30 and an armdrag. He went to the floor and tossed the ring steps in anger. She attempted to dive to the floor, but Kasey caught her and rammed her back against the ring post, then dropped her (softly) on the ring steps at 3:00. The crowd chanted “you can’t do that!”

They got in the ring, and Kasey whipped her into a corner and was loudly booed. He planted his knee in her spine, keeping her grounded. Brooke got a flash rollup for a nearfall at 5:30. He stood on her spine and posed and was loudly booed! He fell to the floor. As he got back in, she hit a Superman Punch and a running neckbreaker, then a running knee for a nearfall. Brooke hit a Buzzsaw Kick and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 7:30, but he got a foot on the ropes. Kasey hit a side slam for a nearfall, and he was frustrated that he couldn’t put her away. Brooke — a Monster Factory graduate — hit the Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant for the pin! Fun opener, and it sure got the kids going.

Brooke Havok defeated Kasey Owens at 8:46.

2. Kaia McKenna vs. Kelsey Raegan. The women charged at each other, so the ref called for the bell. Kaia knocked her down with a shoulder tackle and hit some buttbumps in the corner. Kaia hit a sideslam for a nearfall. Raegan planted her foot in Kaia’s throat in the corner and took control. They traded chops. Kaia hit some clotheslines at 4:30, then a back suplex for a nearfall. Raegan hit a DDT for a nearfall. Kaia hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 7:00. The ref got pulled between them! It allowed Kelsey to spray mist on Kaia, hit a discus forearm, and scored the tainted pin. Okay action.

Kelsey Raegan defeated Kaia McKenna at 7:42.

3. Lee Johnson vs. Bobby Flaco. Oh, I bet the arm-pumping dork Flaco is over huge with kids. As per usual, Flaco is the smaller competitor. Standing switches to open, and they tied up on the mat. Lee mockingly did Flaco’s arm-pumping. Flaco hit a headscissors takedown at 2:00. Lee hit a suplex and some chops. He kept Flaco grounded in a headlock. Flaco hit a stunner, and he pumped his arms. The commentators said this is Flaco’s hometown; oh, he’s not losing!

Flaco hit a springboard crossbody block at 6:00, then a DDT. Lee crashed head-first into the middle turnbuckle. Lee hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Lee nailed a snap Dragon Suplex at 8:00! Bobby hit a stunner, then a top-rope flying stunner. He hit a top-rope dive to the floor on Johnson. In the ring, Lee hit a Helluva Kick. Flaco got a rollup, but Lee reversed it and got the clean pin. Decent action.

Lee Johnson defeated Bobby Flaco at 9:11.

4. Darian Bengston vs. Jameson Shook for the Action Title. Yeah, this was the reason to tune in. Again, Bengston has wrestled a few ROH matches and attended the taping in Jacksonville last month. Shook hit a Helluva Kick at the bell and a twisting neckbreaker! Darian scampered to the floor to regroup. They fought at ringside. They went up into the bleachers, then over by the commentator’s table. Jameson hit a snap suplex on the floor at 3:00, and both sold the pain of landing.

Shook picked up an eight-year-old boy and rammed the kid’s feet into Newman. They finally got back into the ring. They traded chops. Darian tied both arms behind Shook’s back, but Jameson got a foot on the ropes at 6:30. Jameson snapped the left arm, and Jameson grabbed his arm in pain and tried to shake feeling back into it. Darian hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee. They fought to the floor, and got back in at 10:00. Darian applied the Cattle Mutilation, but Jameson escaped, and Shook hit his version of a One-Winged Angel, and they were both down.

Shook hit a Pump Kick to the chest and a series of kicks. Darian hit an enzuigiri and was fired up. Shook hit a chokeslam at 12:00, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Darian hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall, and he went back to the Cattle Mutilation, but Shook escaped. Jameson hit a spin kick to the ear. He set up for another One-Winged Angel, but Darian escaped. Darian hit a slingshot, twisting Flatliner! He hit another hard clothesline for the pin! A sharp match.

Darian Bengston defeated Jameson Shook to retain the Action Title at 14:14.

5. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. “The Skulk” Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis for the Action Tag Team Titles. Again, the Skulk were regulars in the old Evolve and were frequent competitors during the pandemic-era AEW tapings in Jacksonville. Yaki and Gray opened, but Liam stalled before they locked up, and Yaki hit an armdrag at 1:30. Jay entered and got some rollups. Yaki and Gray traded chops at ringside. All four fought on the floor. Yaki dove through the ropes at 4:30. Gray dove through the ropes. Yaki hit a superkick. Gray hit a flip dive over the top rope onto everyone, and everyone was down at ringside.

In the ring, Liam hit a Lungblower to Yaki’s chest, and Alanis got the nearfall at 6:00. The Skulk kept Yaki on the mat in their corner. Alanis hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 9:30. Yaki was thrown to the floor, and some security guards stomped on Terry, too! In the ring, Alanis got a nearfall. Lucas finally got the hot tag at 12:00, and he hit some forearms and a German Suplex on Alanis, then a vicious brainbuster for a nearfall. Alanis tossed Liam to the floor onto Top Team, then Alanis got a nearfall on Lucas at 14:00.

Alanis hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall, but Yaki made the save. Everyone got some rollups, and they all staggered to their feet, and all four traded punches. The champs hit stereo superkicks; The Skulk hit stereo Mafia Kicks. The champs hit stereo superkicks on Alanis, then they flipped Gray to the floor. Yaki hit an Asai Moonsault on Liam. He got in the ring, and Top Team hit a Spike Piledriver to pin Alanis. Good action.

“Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas defeated “The Skulk” Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis to retain the Action Tag Team Titles at 17:16.

Final Thoughts: With just five matches, this was an easy, 75-minute watch. Shook-Bengston is definitely the reason to tune in. The tag main event was good, but the two-on-one beatdown on Yaki went a little bit too long. Those four clearly know each other well, and the action was solid throughout.