Action Wrestling “Action! Action!” results: Vetter’s review of Darian Bengston vs. Channing Thomas for the Action Title, Alex Kane vs. Suge D in a strap match

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “Action! Action!”

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

February 27, 2026, in Tyrone, Georgia, at Roger Spencer Community Center

The venue is their training venue. It looks like a giant pole barn. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The attendance was maybe 200, but it was packed, with many fans standing against the walls because they had run out of seats. Rob Weathers and “Shiny Shoes” provided commentary. Action does a really good job of using replays in its live production.

* All six guys I consider the top-tier of Action Wrestling (Yaki, Lucas, Priest, Bengston, Shook, and Bosby) are on this show!

* The show opened with The Good Hand speaking backstage, and they are confident they will win their matches tonight. Suge D said he will beat Alex Kane in their strap match later.

* Footage aired of Darian Bengston beating Tim Bosby on Dec. 5 to win the Action Wrestling Title. It wasn’t quite as long as Sting chased Hogan, but this was months and months of a chase, with the big payoff.

* To the venue, where Darian Bengston came to the ring, title in his arms. He was presented with a brand-new Action Wrestling title belt! He thanked the fans and noted he just defended the belt a few days ago. He noted some of the past title-holders. “I’m about to lead the southeast into a new era,” Bengston said. He was cut off by Channing Thomas, who declared, “In two hours, you aren’t even going to be holding onto that championship. I am out of your league.” Darian offered to have the match right now! Channing responded, “I don’t wrestle in the opener. I’m a main event act. I’ll see you there.”

1. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. “The Good Hand” Kasey Owens and “The Wall” Tyler Stevens for the Action Wrestling Tag Team Titles. Kasey and Lucas opened. Yaki jumped in and hit some armdrags. Top Team hit a stereo basement dropkick. The commentators said Stevens is headed on excursion to England in a few days. Yaki hit a flip dive to the floor on TGH at 2:30. In the ring, Stevens hit a Mafia Kick, and he got a nearfall on Yaki. Kasey choked Yaki in the corner, and the heels kept Terry grounded.

Stevens tied Yaki in the Tree of Woe at 6:30, and Owens hit a running kick. Yaki hit an enzuigiri on Stevens and made the hot tag to Lucas. Jay hit a German Suplex on Owens and a series of punches on Wall. He hit a brainbuster on Owens for a nearfall at 9:00. Owens hit a pop-up European Uppercut on Yaki. Owens missed a splash in the corner. Top Team hit stereo superkicks on Stevens. They hit a team, spike Jay Driller to pin Stevens. Solid opener.

“Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas defeated “The Good Hand” Kasey Owens and “The Wall” Tyler Stevens to retain the Action Wrestling Tag Team Titles at 10:39.

2. Isaiah Broner vs. Bobby Flaco. Broner is a big, strong man — he’s comparable to Ahmed Johnson. Flaco is a white, short, bald, arm-pumping dork. I wouldn’t mind if Broner tears him limb from limb. Broner came out first; Flaco took forever to make his way through the crowd, but then he hit a missile dropkick as he entered the ring, and we’re underway! Flaco hit two baseball slide dropkicks, but then Broner caught him and slammed Bobby onto the ring apron.

They got into the ring with Broner in charge, hitting some chops and keeping (the much smaller) Flaco down. Flaco sold the chops like he’d been shot, collapsing and holding his chest. Broner hit a hard uranage for a nearfall at 3:30. Flaco hit an Athena-style top-rope flying stunner that sent Broner to the floor to regroup. Flaco dove off the top rope onto him on the floor, and of course, had to pause to pump his arms. In the ring, Flaco went for a move, but Broner took his head off with a clothesline for the pin. Yes, that is exactly what it should have been.

Isaiah Broner defeated Bobby Flaco at 5:43.

3. Damon Stryker vs. Adam Priest. Priest is a babyface here. I’ve seen Stryker here a few times now; he has short black hair. He takes forever to take off his jacket, which really annoyed an impatient Priest. Stryker attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Adam hit a dropkick and a series of chops in the corner, then a clothesline at 1:00. Priest hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. He hit some Atomic Drops. On the floor, Stryker hit a snap suplex at 3:30.

They got in the ring and traded chops, with Stryker still in charge of the action. He hit another snap suplex and cranked on Adam’s neck. Priest hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Stryker hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, then a superkick, then a neckbreaker for a nearfall at 8:00. He raked Adam’s eyes and got a nearfall. Priest hit a DDT for the pin. Good action.

Adam Priest defeated Damon Stryker at 8:54.

4. Krule vs. Grayson Pierce (w/Herculon Rage) for the IWTV World Title. Pierce is a young kid with long hair; he recently did a New England tour. He stalled on the floor, so the ref called for the bell. Pierce dove through the ropes onto Krule. Moments later, Krule chokeslammed him onto the apron. In the ring, Krule hit a release suplex at 1:30 and was in control. He hit some hip-tosses, and Pierce bailed to the floor to regroup.

Krule followed to the floor. Rage, a bald man who certainly could be a wrestler, distracted Krule. Pierce hit a baseball slide dropkick. Rage slammed Krule onto the ring apron at 4:30, and Pierce hit another baseball slide dropkick. Rage chokeslammed Krule on the apron. Pierce hit a double stomp to the chest, then a 450 Splash for a nearfall. Krule countered with a second-rope fallaway slam, then a clothesline in the corner.

Rage distracted Krule, allowing Pierce to hit a spin kick, then a piledriver move for a nearfall at 8:30. Pierce got a chair, but Krule punched the chair, sending it flying out of Pierce’s hands. Krule dove through the ropes onto Rage. Krule whipped Rage into the wall several times. The commentators noted the ref was still counting in the ring! The ref got to the 10-count! Pierce wins!

Grayson Pierce defeated Krule via count-out at 10:23; Krule retains the IWTV World Title.

5. Jameson Shook vs. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) for the TWE Title. This should be really good. I always point out that Bosby has an amateur background, and he’s a top-tier indy talent. Shook dropped him with a shoulder tackle and hit an armdrag at 2:30. Shook hit a huracanrana and another armdrag, and he stomped on the left elbow at 4:00. Bosby took control and kept Shook grounded. Shook slammed him to the mat and hit a senton for a nearfall at 8:00, and he applied a Fujiwara Armbar! The crowd taunted Bosby to tap out, but Tim got a foot on the ropes.

Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee. Bosby swung a title belt and missed. Shook hit a dropkick. Hales passed something to Tim! Bosby hit a closed fist punch with a weapon in his hand and got the pin at 9:41! New champion! The crowd was shocked. BUT WAIT ! The Action Wrestling CEO came out of the back and told the ref what happened and ordered the match to restart. I hadn’t cleared my stopwatch yet, so I restarted it at the bell. Shook hit a Death Valley Driver and got the pin. That was quick.

Jameson Shook defeated Tim Bosby to retain the TWE Title at 10:04.

6. Alex Kane vs. Suge D in a strap match. Kane put the strap on his wrist. Suge D hit some punches before he put the strap on his wrist. The commentators pointed out that the match cannot officially begin until the strap is on. Kane hit some belly-to-belly suplexes. The ref finally put the strap on Suge D, and we got a bell at 1:10 to begin. Kane hit some punches to the ribs and was in charge. They fought on the apron, where Suge D (AEW’s Pineapple Pete!) hit a low blow at 3:00.

They fought on the floor, where Suge D whipped Kane across the back with the leather strap. Kane hit a punch that sent Suge D face-first into the post! They got in the ring and traded more punches. Suge D choked Kane with the strap and used it to hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:30. Kane hit some clotheslines and a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Kane found a thicker belt, and they traded blows with belts. Kane hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Kane hit some German Suplexes and a fisherman’s side suplex for the pin.

Alex Kane defeated Suge D in a strap match at 11:34.

* The Good Hand came out to check on Suge D. The commentators pointed out that everyone in the faction lost tonight. Suge D got on the mic and said that Kane has never beaten this group. He challenged Kane to a “gang warfare” street fight at the anniversary show.

7. Darian Bengston vs. Channing Thomas for the Action Title. I’m not surprised to see Channing here, but it is a surprise no one else from New England joined him on the trek. A feeling-out process with some basic reversals on the mat early on. Bengston hit a running body block, then a headscissors takedown for a nearfall at 5:00. Darian locked in a Cattle Mutilation, but Channing got a foot on the ropes. Darian went to the top rope, but Channing tripped him. Channing threw Darian across the top rope! (Usually I’d write “dropped,” but in this case, he was “thrown!”)

Channing took control as the crowd rallied for Bengston. He hit a high back suplex for a nearfall at 9:00. He tied up Bengston’s head and cranked on it. Bengston hit a back-body drop that sent Channing over the top rope and to the floor at 11:00. In the ring, Bengston hit a top-rope Whisper In The Wind rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Bengston went back to a Cattle Mutilation, but Channing escaped again. Channing hit a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall at 13:00.

They fought on the top rope, and Bengston got a sunset flip bomb to the mat! He again went for Cattle Mutilation, but he couldn’t get it locked in this time. They traded rollups. Channing hit a piledriver for a nearfall, and they were both down at 16:30. Darian hit a swinging Flatliner faceplant off the ropes. He locked in the Cattle Mutilation once more, and this time, Channing tapped out! Good match.

Darian Bengston defeated Channing Thomas to retain the Action Title at 17:47.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. Bengston vs. Thomas was a good main event. I liked the Bosby-Shook match for second-best, even though I hate the finish. It just sets a bad precedent for when matches can be restarted. Sometimes … bad guys need to cheat and get away with it. So, how do you decide which matches to restart and which ones to let the referee’s call stand? Good action overall — no new faces in the lineup tonight. The building was packed, and the crowd was into the show. If I have a complaint, it’s that the show lacked a women’s match. Check this out at IWTV.