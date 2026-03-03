NXT TV results (3/3): Moore’s review of the Vengeance Day go-home show with Jacy Jayne vs. Zaria for the NXT Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live March 3, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

The new NXT North American Champion Myles Borne made his entrance. Borne soaked in the obligatory “you deserve it” chants. Borne said it feels good to hold the title and hear loud and clear the crowd chanting for him. He said he’s not going to talk about sob stories because we’ve already been down that road. He said instead of thanking the fans and family, he’ll thank his biggest hater. Borne thanked Ethan Page for doubting him.

Borne said Page taught him that he has a killer instinct. He said that Page poured gasoline on him and unleashed a demon. Borne asked everyone “can you hear me now?”. “All Ego” Ethan Page made his entrance. Page said he hears the “thank you Ethan Page”. Page said without him, Borne would still be that timid boy too afraid to rock the boat. Page said Borne needs to return the favor.

Page said you can have bad nights and good nights. He talked about his good nights being NXT Champion, AAA Mixed Tag Champion, and the North American Champion with the most title defenses. Borne said he expected Page to come out. Borne said he’ll talk to Stone for a rematch. Interim GM Robert Stone walked out and tried to contemplate agreeing to the title shot.

Page yelled that Borne wants to be a fighting champion. Stone granted the match, right now. The match started with both men in formal dress suits…

1. Myles Borne vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship. Borne had the initial advantage. Page ripped up Borne’s dress shirt and beat him up a little bit. Borne tossed Page into the announce table and then stood tall heading into break.[c]

Page was dominating back from break. Borne reversed a Power Slam into an Eye of the Hurricane. Borne rallied with right hands. Borne ripped off Page’s polyester dress shirt. Borne then ripped Page’s dress pants when dragging him back in the ring. Page hit Borne with a drop toehold. Page tried to use a belt, but the referee took it away.

While the referee was putting the belt away. Page had an improvised knuckle duster and clocked Borne for a good nearfall. Borne reversed a Twisted Grin into an Ankle Lock. Page was wrestling in his boxer briefs at this point. While the referee wasn’t looking, Borne took off his shoe and smacked Page with it. Borne hit Page with Borne Again (Zig Zag) for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Ethan Page via pinfall in 7:03 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

John’s Thoughts: A fun opening match with the interesting twist of both men wrestling in formal wear. They even made use of the formal wear with the belt, knuckles, and undies. Ethan Page is a brave man for wrestling in only boxer briefs. A cute match, but a good step in trying to acclimate and elevate Myles Borne to the crowd as someone they should invest in.

Sarah Schreiber tried to catch up with Zaria about why she attacked Sol Ruca. Zaria said you’ll find out later. The camera panned over to Robert Stone and Security trying to calm down DarkState. After they all left, the camera panned over to a convertible driven by Tony D’Angelo. Tony D took a crowbar out of the trunk and then headed to the Performance Center…

Blake Monroe was shown walking backstage…[c]

Vic Joseph hyped ticket sales for NXT Stand and Deliver…

Blake Monroe made her entrance. Blake said when Jaida Parker interrupted her a few weeks ago she expected to feel disrespected. When Parker cost her the tournament match last week, she expected to feel enraged. But she didn’t. Monroe said she felt reassurance, and that Jaida Parker needs Blake Monroe. Monroe said it’s not the case of her getting under Monroe’s skin. Blake said you only sabotage people who matter.

Monroe said the Glamour is poised. She said she’s the standard of NXT. She said when she competes it trends every single time. She said people don’t admire her, they obsess over her. Blake said Jaida acts on emotion and that isn’t scary. Blake said weather you want to believe it or not, the division revolves around Blake Monroe. Blake said she’ll do charity by letting Jaida share the spotlight with her at Vengeance Day.

Jaida Parker made her entrance. Jaida pointed out the “Ms. Parker” chants in the crowd. Jaida said what she has to do right now is slap the taste out of Monroe’s mouth. She said Monroe seems self centered, trying to convince people that she matters. Jaida said The Glamour only exists because of insecurity. Jaida said when she is the definition of relevancy and Blake hates it. Jaida said Monroe has been a supporting character praying for that starting role.

Jaida said it’s actually Blake that needs Jaida so she doesn’t fade into the background. Both women interrupted each other. Jaida said under Blake’s ego, she’s not who she think she is. Jaida said when you take everything away, all you have is a mediocre bitch. Blake jumped Jaida. Jaida got the upper hand and tossed Blake over the top rope to stand tall at the end of the segment…

Ricky Saints and The Vanity Project were consoling Ethan Page backstage, apologizing they weren’t out there for Page’s impromptu page. Saints told Jackson Drake to prepare for his Evolve defense and Swipe Right to prepare to defend the tag titles. After Vanity Project left, Saints started gassing up Page while Page was looking depressed. Saints told Page to “hang in there”…

Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey were warming up backstage. Nikkita Lyons was shown walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A simple, but nice exchange between Jaida and Blake. Nothing too nuanced, but solid for a clash of egos. I hope they put Blake Monroe over somehow, which would allow them to extend this feud to Stand and Deliver. If Blake does win at Vengeance Day (I’m assuming that’s the match based of Blake’s promo), I also hope she does something go over and put heat on her between Vengeance Day and Stand and Deliver to make the feud stand out.

Eli Knight, Elio LeFleur, and Sean Legacy were hanging out and having a friendly chat about LeFleur taking advantage of Knight’s moonsault. Legacy pointed out how he had a rough night against Keanu Carver. Jasper Troy showed up and said he needs his title back. Josh Briggs was in the room and mocked Troy for not being the best big man after losing to those guys. Troy demanded a triple threat again for his title back…

John’s Thoughts: Seriously, they buried the guy. Troy needs a reboot. He’s a big man who’s well spoken. This shouldn’t be hard to get right.

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Wren Sinclair (w/Kendal Grey) vs. Nikkita Lyons in a 3 Minute Speed Tournament Match. Lyons got a two count after a Sunset Flip. Lyons hit Wren with some Tae Kwon Do kicks. Lyons hit Wren with an Axe Leg Drop for a two count. Wren came back with a single leg takedown. Wren rolled up Lyons for a one count. Lyons hit Wren with a Fisherman Suplex for a two count.

Wren clocked Lyons with right hands and slaps. Wren hit Lyons with a clothesline. Wren dodged a split leg drop and hit Nikkita with a Wrecking Ball kick. Lyons hit Wren with a Tae Kwon Do hook kick. Both women traded rollups. Wren hit Nikkita with a Saito. Wren locked Nikkita in the Final Wren-ch (Butterfly Front Chancery) for the victory.

Wren Sinclair defeated Nikkita Lyons via submission in 2:56 to advance in the Women’s WWE Speed Tournament.

John’s Thoughts: A good down to the wire Speed match with the popular Wren winning. I hope that eventually Wren gets her day as she plays the lovable underdog role really well. Good to see Nikkita Lyons back, who looks to be in great shape compared to when we last saw her on NXT. I wouldn’t mind seeing her mix it up with her fellow Tae Kwon Do blackbelt Lola Vice down the road for an awesome kick showcase. WWE was always high on her from the beginning of NXT 2.o, just unfortunately she’s been sidelined with a handful of injuries.

NXT Champion Joe Hendry congratulated Myles Borne backstage for becoming champion. Borne said Joe’s backstory documentary last week was inspiring. Joe said that he thinks Borne is inspiring. Borne said one advantage about being deaf is he doesn’t have to listen to Ricky Saints rant. Joe said that Ricky is so annoying, he might wish to be deaf. Borne acted offended, but then joked with Joe…

Vic hyped upcoming segments…[c]

A Kelani Jordan promo aired where she was in the parking lot of somewhere. She entered a gym and met up with former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Kelani thanked Baszler for a chance to train. Baszler made Jordan do jumpropes. Baszler said she faced Lola Vice in an underground match and Vice is no joke. A training montage aired…

Vic Joseph hyped Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan in an Underground Match at NXT Vengeance Day. Vic Joseph and Booker T then checked in on commentary…

Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley were in a dark room with a dollhouse between them. Tatum’s various wrestler dolls were in the house. Tatum talked about beating Izzi at New Years Evil the last time they faced. Izzi talked about winning the North American Title the same night while Tatum was playing around. Izzi said she wants to see that “Real” Tatum keeps talking about. Izzi talked about Lyra leaving Tatum and her being unlovable.

Izzi said Tatum is a shell of herself without Izzi. Izzi said Tatum is pathetic. Izzi said Tatum hasn’t changed and is incapable of being fixed. Tatum said she just wanted to tell Izzi that nothing lasts forever. Tatum said all this humiliation is temporary, like when Tatum became NXT Women’s Champion. She said she’s going to be satisfied when she takes Izzi’s title and Izzi will understand that she’s not meant to be played with. After Tatum left, Izzi broke some dolls and tossed down the dollhouse…

While Hank, Tank, and Shiloh Hill were making their entrance, Vanity Project jumped them heading into commercial…[c]

Robert Stone and a bunch of referees ran out during the break to separate both teams…

[Hour Two] The bell rang during the break …

3. “The Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes, and Brad Baylor vs. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Shiloh Hill. Back from break, Tank hit Smokes with a corner splash for a two count. Tank then gave Baylor a body slam. Baylor sent Tank into the heel corner so they can use quick tags to cut the ring in half on Tank. Tank tackled Drake to the face corer to bring in Hank for a shoulder block and a two count on Drake. Hill tagged in and got a two count on Drake.

Hill no sold a chest slap from Drake. Hill ran through Jackson Drake. Smokes dragged Drake away from a tackle. Vanity Project used quick tags to put boots to Hill. Keanu Carver showed up at ringside and told the announcers to “tell him to keep my name out his mouth”. Vic wondered if Keanu was talking about Jasper Troy (or Booker?). Back to the action, Tank smothered Drake’s face in Hank’s belly.

The face team gave Vanity Project a Stereo Body Slam. Baylor and Smokes swarmed Walker with tandem offense. Jacy Jayne was shown warming up backstage. Vanity Project cut the ring in half on Hank, using quick tags to get all three men in the ring. Hank managed to slip away and bring in Tank to clean house. Tank took down Swipe Right with a double clothesline. Drake tossed hank into the ringpost.

Tank sent Baylor and Smokes into each other. Tank gave Drake a hip toss. Baylor and Smokes trapped Hank in the steps to allow Drake to hit him with a baseball slide heading into break.[c]

Tank gave Hill the hot tag back from break. Hill tackled Smokes and Baylor in the corner and gave them a double clothesline. Hill hit both men with a Shooting Star Senton for a nearfall. Baylor hit Hill with a Slingshot Spear off the distraction from Drake. Baylor got a two count. Drake and Hank tagged in. Drake managed to lift the big Hank and hit him with a Burning Hammer for a nearfall. Hill caught Baylor with a flying clothesline.

Drake tossed Hill aside. Hank hit Drake with a Bossman Slam. Tank tagged in. Hank and Tank hit Drake with the Honk Honk. Hank and Tank hit Swipe Right with Suicide Dives. Hill hit Drake with a Wheelbarrow Neckbreaker for the victory.

Shiloh Hill, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger defeated The Vanity Project via pinfall in 13:46.

The camera then panned over to Blake Monroe squatting on the announce table, smearing the makeup on her face. She said that Jaida brought the hell out of her and this will all end in a Street Fight on Saturday. Jaida Parker and both women were separated by Hank and Tank…

The show cut to backstage where Osiris Griffin was laid out. The rest of DarkState assumed it was Tony D’Angelo. Dion Lennox said he’s heading to the ring to call Tony’s ass out…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Lots of fun energy in that six person tag. Hank and Tank being goofs, makes their matches even better when you see how talented they are. They are really good at elevating the speed of the match and hyping up the crowd. Shiloh Hill is also very good and I see him having tons of potential. Now if only he’d drop the stupid tooth gimmick because that’s very one note and stupid (he’s way too athletic and good on the mic to be hindered with a low ceiling). I’m surprised Jackson Drake, the Evolve Champion, is the one member of Vanity Project who’s eating all the losses, with the other two protected with their creative fluky wins.

“Earlier today”, a doctor was showing Lola Vice a x-ray of her injured hand and said if her injury gets worse during the Underground match, she might be out 6 months, or worse she’ll get permanent damage. Vice said she’s one of the most valuable people in WWE and can’t be out long. She said she has the proper paperwork to have her cleared for her match. The doctor said to make sure she sees him after the Underground match…

Dion Lennox was in the ring and called out Tony D’Angelo. Tony D’Angelo appeared at the top of the bleachers. Tony D talked about DarkState ruining his life last year. He said they killed that man, but he came back a different and more dangerous man. He said he is taking them out one by one. Tony D said Saturday is Vengeance Day, and on that day he’ll take Dion out.

Dion said that after what Tony D did by taking their titles, taking out Osiris, and trying to injure Dion. Dion said he’s going to run over Tony D on Saturday and the main event of Stand and Deliver will be his. He said the DarkState takeover is not over. Tony D said he’ll be ready to whoop Dion’s ass in the parking lot and drag him to the ring and beat him in front of everybody. He said Part I of his goal in coming back to NXT will be completed…

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence backstage. Jayne cut Sarah off and said she doesn’t want to get caught up in this Za Ruca breakup. Jayne assumes Sol will want to get her revenge tonight. Jayne said Lainey and Fallon are there to make sure she doesn’t lose the title en route to Stand and Deliver…

Fatal Influence made their entrance…[c]