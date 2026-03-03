WWE Smackdown rating: How did the Elimination Chamber go-home show perform?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.379 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.113 million average viewership on Syfy Network.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.29 rating on Syfy. Smackdown was bumped to Syfy for two weeks due to the Winter Olympics. The last USA Network show on February 6 averaged 1.459 million viewers and a 0.35 rating. One year earlier, the February 28, 2025, Smackdown episode produced 1.731 million viewers and a 0.52 rating on USA Network for the Royal Rumble fallout edition.

