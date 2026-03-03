AEW Collision rating: How did the show hold up against WWE Elimination Chamber?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 365,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show delivered a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The previous Collision episode averaged 470,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. Saturday’s Collision ran head-to-head with the WWE Elimination Chamber event that streamed on ESPN Unlimited. One year earlier, the March 1, 2025, AEW Collision on TNT averaged 280,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic while running opposite the WWE Elimination Chamber.

