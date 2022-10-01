9/30 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro, Ru Feng vs. Javier Bernal, and Thea Hail vs. Valentina Feroz

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 33)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed September 30, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Javier Bernal made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show…

1. Ru Feng vs. Javier Bernal. Bernal grabbed the headlock early until Feng escaped and worked on the arm taking Bernal down to the mat with an arm drag. Feng got a near fall after a kick to the back and a boot to the face of Bernal but Bernal rallied with a near fall of his own after a clothesline. Bernal hit a scoop slam and a running basement clothesline before grabbing another headlock on Feng. Feng attempted an escape but Bernal utilized the ground and pound. Feng would hit a back suplex, a series of kicks and a suplex to wear down Bernal hit the ‘Big Body Javi’ drop for the victory.

Javier Bernal defeated Ru Feng via pinfall in 5:20.

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid interviewed Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. Kelly asked how the two understand each other being from different countries. With the interview subtitled; Raaj (from India) spoke in Hindi to say that he and Jiro train together, study together and want to become better wrestlers together. Jiro (from Japan) speaking in Japanese said that Raaj was correct and even though they speak different languages they have a real understanding of each other and they can work together and succeed in NXT…

The commentary team hyped Thea Hail vs. Valentina Feroz for after the break…[c]

2. Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward) vs. Valentina Feroz. Hail leg tripped Feroz early but Feroz grabbed the head to control Hail but Hail would hit a crossbody and a standing moonsault to gain momentum but a missed dropkick would turn the advantage back to Feroz who continued to work on the head and neck of Hail. Hail would hit a scoop slam to Feroz to escape as Chase and Hayward shouted encouragement from the outside. Feroz hit a running shoulder block and grabbed a sleeper but Hail countered into a roll up for a win that the commentary team put over as an upset.

Thea Hail defeated Valentina Feroz via pinfall in 4:38.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. Jiro and Blade started the match and Blade hit a strong dropkick to take control before tagging in Enofe who continued the beatdown of Jiro who made the tag to Raaj as Enofe and Blade rolled to ringside to regroup before making their way back into the ring. Blade sent Raaj to the outside and Blade dived on Raaj to continue to the control. A springboard arm drag from Blade to Raaj gained a near fall before Blade worked on the head of Raaj.

Blade tagged in Enofe, who went for a corner splash. Raaj stepped out of the way and tagged in Jiro who hit a series of jacket punches, a springboard dropkick, and a swanton bomb on Enofe for a two count. Raaj was sent into the steps at ringside as Blade made his way back into the ring to assist Enofe with the double team move to pick up the win.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro via pinfall in 6:52.

John’s Ramblings: Another inoffensive episode of Level Up. No real standout matches or storyline developments this week but Thea Hail continues to make progress as the plucky underdog of Chase U.