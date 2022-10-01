10/01 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory and Alpha Academy, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, Bayley vs. Shotzi, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss, Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory and Alpha Academy, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, Bayley vs. Shotzi, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss, Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios, and more (42:50)…

Click here for the October 1 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

