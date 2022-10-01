What's happening...

10/01 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory and Alpha Academy, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, Bayley vs. Shotzi, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss, Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

October 1, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory and Alpha Academy, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, Bayley vs. Shotzi, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss, Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios, and more (42:50)…

Click here for the October 1 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.