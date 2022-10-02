WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Former UFC Champion named special referee of the Fight Pit match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.
-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a ladder match for the Raw Women’s Championship
-Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match with Daniel Cormier
-Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a strap match
-Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit match
-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. “Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a Donnybrook Match.
Powell’s POV: Ariel Helwani announced the news of Cormier serving as special referee. It’s a fun addition to the show, and Cormier is a longtime fan of pro wrestling. Join me for my live review of Extreme Rules as the event streams Saturday on Peacock.
