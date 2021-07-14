NXT to be bumped from USA Network twice due to Olympics coverage

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NXT television show will be bumped from USA Network on July 27 and August 3 due to Olympics coverage. Check out the Olympics television schedule here. [Thanks to Dot Net Members Jeremy Moses and Don Murphy]

Powell’s POV: NXT is listed as airing on Syfy on July 27 and will presumably due the same on August 3. There’s no word yet as to whether the ECW Zombie will make his triumphant return on either show. Raw is not scheduled to be bumped and will instead have Olympics coverage as a lead-in on July 26 and August 2.